Left Menu

U.S. Blinken makes first call to Saudi foreign minister - SPA

The United States on Friday also said it intends to revoke a terrorist designation for Yemen's Houthi movement - against which the Saudi-led coalition is fighting - in response to the country's humanitarian crisis. Blinken's first call to a Gulf state since assuming his new role was to the United Arab Emirates' Minister of Foreign Affairs on Thursday.

Reuters | Dubai | Updated: 06-02-2021 13:28 IST | Created: 06-02-2021 13:24 IST
U.S. Blinken makes first call to Saudi foreign minister - SPA
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke by phone to Saudi Arabia's foreign minister on Friday for the first time, Saudi state media said early on Saturday. Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud congratulated Blinken on taking up his new appointment last week and said the kingdom hopes to work with the United States to face common challenges and maintain regional stability, state news agency SPA reported.

The new administration of President Joe Biden said this week it will end U.S. support for a Saudi Arabia-led military campaign in Yemen and indicated it would step up diplomacy to end the Yemen war through the appointment of a Yemen envoy. Washington also said it expects Riyadh to improve its human rights record. The United States on Friday also said it intends to revoke a terrorist designation for Yemen's Houthi movement - against which the Saudi-led coalition is fighting - in response to the country's humanitarian crisis.

Blinken's first call to a Gulf state since assuming his new role was to the United Arab Emirates' Minister of Foreign Affairs on Thursday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

WHO chief calls on drug firms to share vaccine-making capacity

Google opens paid-for Australia news platform in drive to undercut Canberra's content payment law

France to start rollout of AstraZeneca vaccine on weekend - Health Minister

Robinhood lifts trading restrictions on all stocks, including GameStop

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Papua New Guinea reports three COVID-19 cases as infections rise

Papua New Guinea reported three new cases of the coronavirus on Saturday, the National Department of Health said, with infections on the rise in the southwestern Pacific nation of 8.8 million. The new cases, all in the National Capital Dist...

Gold, cosmetics seized at Mangaluru airport

Customs officials at the international airport here have seized24 carat gold weighing120.38 gm and valued at Rs 5.84 lakh from two passengers who arrived by a flight from Sharjah.Customs sources said the two, who had concealed the gold unde...

Federal executions likely a COVID superspreader

As the Trump administration was nearing the end of an unprecedented string of executions, 70 per cent of death row inmates were sick with COVID-19. Guards were ill. Travelling prisons staff on the execution team had the virus. So did media ...

Divi's Labs Q3 net profit up 31 pc to Rs 471 cr

Drug firm Divis Laboratories on Saturday reported a 31.05 net profit of Rs 470.62 crore for the quarter ended December 2020, on account of robust sales.The company had posted a net profit of Rs 359.09 crore for the corresponding period of t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021