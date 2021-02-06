Left Menu

Congress slams govt for withdrawing water, electricity supply from farmer protest sites

Congress General Secretary and Member of Parliament KC Venugopal on Saturday slammed the government for withdrawing water and electricity connections from the farmer protest sites.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-02-2021 15:48 IST | Created: 06-02-2021 15:48 IST
Congress slams govt for withdrawing water, electricity supply from farmer protest sites
Congress General Secretary and Member of Parliament KC Venugopal. Image Credit: ANI

Congress General Secretary and Member of Parliament KC Venugopal on Saturday slammed the government for withdrawing water and electricity connections from the farmer protest sites. "Farmers are on streets for 71 days, they are struggling. On one hand, the government is ready for talks, while on other hand they are withdrawing water connection, electricity connection. They are harassing the farmers, how can a democratic government act like this?" asked Venugopal.

He said in a statement on Friday that party workers will stand shoulder-to-shoulder with farmers in their protest against the new farm laws. He also expressed his support to the 'Chakka Jam' held by farmers across the country from 12 noon to 3 pm on Saturday. Farmers have been protesting at different borders of the national capital since November 26 last year against the three newly enacted farm laws: Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

WHO chief calls on drug firms to share vaccine-making capacity

Google opens paid-for Australia news platform in drive to undercut Canberra's content payment law

France to start rollout of AstraZeneca vaccine on weekend - Health Minister

Robinhood lifts trading restrictions on all stocks, including GameStop

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

China gives approval for broader use of Sinovac vaccine

China has given broader approval for the domestic-made Sinovac coronavirus vaccine, expanding those who can receive it beyond the high-risk and priority groups already allowed under an emergency clearance.Regulators gave conditional approva...

Suspected terrorist held in Jammu

A suspected terrorist was arrested on Saturday after police intercepted a car on the outskirts of Jammu city, officials said.The suspect is a resident of south Kashmirs Shopian district, they said.The private vehicle was intercepted by poli...

HIGHLIGHTS

Following are the top stories at 1700 hours NATION BOM10 GJ-PM-LD JUDICIARY PM hails countrys judiciary for safeguarding peoples rights Ahmedabad Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday praised the countrys judiciary, saying that it has pe...

4 states complete reforms in ease of doing business, eligible for Rs 5,034 cr extra borrowing

The Ministry of Finance on Saturday said four states have undertaken stipulated reforms in the ease of doing business, allowing them to avail additional financial borrowings worth Rs 5,034 crore. The states getting these benefits are Assam,...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021