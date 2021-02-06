Congress slams govt for withdrawing water, electricity supply from farmer protest sites

Congress General Secretary and Member of Parliament KC Venugopal on Saturday slammed the government for withdrawing water and electricity connections from the farmer protest sites. "Farmers are on streets for 71 days, they are struggling. On one hand, the government is ready for talks, while on other hand they are withdrawing water connection, electricity connection. They are harassing the farmers, how can a democratic government act like this?" asked Venugopal.

He said in a statement on Friday that party workers will stand shoulder-to-shoulder with farmers in their protest against the new farm laws. He also expressed his support to the 'Chakka Jam' held by farmers across the country from 12 noon to 3 pm on Saturday. Farmers have been protesting at different borders of the national capital since November 26 last year against the three newly enacted farm laws: Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)