Left Menu

Afghan officials: Separate blasts in Kabul kill 3, wound 4

Two separate explosions rocked the Afghan capital of Kabul on Saturday, killing at least three people including members of the minority Sikh community and wounding four others, Afghan officials said.The first explosion hit a store in the heart of the capital, causing it to collapse and kill at least two Sikhs, according to two Afghan police officials.

PTI | Kabul | Updated: 06-02-2021 16:39 IST | Created: 06-02-2021 16:39 IST
Afghan officials: Separate blasts in Kabul kill 3, wound 4

Two separate explosions rocked the Afghan capital of Kabul on Saturday, killing at least three people including members of the minority Sikh community and wounding four others, Afghan officials said.

The first explosion hit a store in the heart of the capital, causing it to collapse and kill at least two Sikhs, according to two Afghan police officials. They spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorised to brief the media.

No one immediately claimed responsibility for the blast, but the Islamic State group has targeted Sikhs and other minority communities in Afghanistan. A nationwide spike in bombings, targeted killings and violence on the battlefield comes as peace negotiations in Qatar between the Taliban and the Afghan government have stalled.

Kabul police spokesman Ferdaws Faramarz said six people were wounded in the blast in the store and no one was killed. He said police were investigating what caused the explosion. The discrepancy between the two numbers could not immediately be accounted for.

In Saturday's second explosion, Faramarz said a sticky bomb was attached to a police car and went off in northern Kabul, killing a police officer. Tensions in Afghanistan are high amid a string of targeted killings. Some are claimed by the local Islamic State affiliate, but many go unclaimed, blamed by the government on the Taliban who have denied responsibility for most attacks.

With growing threats from IS, Afghanistan's once-thriving community of Sikhs and Hindus has dwindled from as many as 250,000 members to fewer than 700. IS claimed responsibility for an attack last March in which a gunman rampaged through a Sikh house of worship in the heart of Kabul, killing 25 worshippers and wounding eight.

IS claimed it carried out 82 attacks in Afghanistan in 2020, killing or wounding 821 people, including 21 assassinations. Most of the victims in its attacks were either security personnel or Shiite Muslims. However, the perpetrators of many targeted killings are unknown.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

WHO chief calls on drug firms to share vaccine-making capacity

Google opens paid-for Australia news platform in drive to undercut Canberra's content payment law

France to start rollout of AstraZeneca vaccine on weekend - Health Minister

Robinhood lifts trading restrictions on all stocks, including GameStop

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

China gives approval for broader use of Sinovac vaccine

China has given broader approval for the domestic-made Sinovac coronavirus vaccine, expanding those who can receive it beyond the high-risk and priority groups already allowed under an emergency clearance.Regulators gave conditional approva...

Suspected terrorist held in Jammu

A suspected terrorist was arrested on Saturday after police intercepted a car on the outskirts of Jammu city, officials said.The suspect is a resident of south Kashmirs Shopian district, they said.The private vehicle was intercepted by poli...

HIGHLIGHTS

Following are the top stories at 1700 hours NATION BOM10 GJ-PM-LD JUDICIARY PM hails countrys judiciary for safeguarding peoples rights Ahmedabad Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday praised the countrys judiciary, saying that it has pe...

4 states complete reforms in ease of doing business, eligible for Rs 5,034 cr extra borrowing

The Ministry of Finance on Saturday said four states have undertaken stipulated reforms in the ease of doing business, allowing them to avail additional financial borrowings worth Rs 5,034 crore. The states getting these benefits are Assam,...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021