Following are the top stories at 1700 hours: NATION BOM10 GJ-PM-LD JUDICIARY PM hails country's judiciary for safeguarding people's rights Ahmedabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday praised the country's judiciary, saying that it has performed its duty well in safeguarding people's rights and upholding personal freedom, and added that it has also strengthened the Constitution.

DEL17 BAGHEL-INTERVIEW Baghel slams nails, barricades at farmer protest sites, accuses govt of internationalising issue New Delhi: Slamming the Centre over the treatment of farmers protesting the new farm laws, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Saturday likened the installing of multi-layered barricading and nails at protest sites to the old tactics of ''dacoits'' blocking routes of villages while caring out robberies, and accused the government of internationalising the farmers' issue.

By Barun Jha and Asim Kamal (PTI EXCLUSIVE) DEL19 FARMERS-RAWAT Radical Sikh outfits, Pak-based Twitter handles fomenting trouble: Rawat on farmers' stir Dehradun: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat Saturday said US-based outfits such as Justice for Sikhs and around 300 Pakistan-based Twitter handles are stoking anger among farmers as he challenged those protesting the three new agricultural laws to prove how they are harmful to farmers. DEL21 MHA-DL-FARMERS-INTERNET Temporary suspension of internet again at Delhi's three border protest sites New Delhi: The Ministry of Home Affairs has ordered the suspension of internet services at Singhu, Ghazipur and Tikri borders of Delhi, where farmers have been protesting against the new farm laws, for 24 hours till Saturday night in the wake of their 'chakka jam' call, officials said.

DEL22 PB-HR-FARMERS-LD PROTEST 'Chakka jam': Farmers block roads in Punjab, Haryana Chandigarh: Farmers on Saturday parked their tractor-trailers in middle of roads and raised slogans against the Centre during a three-hour-long ''chakka jam'' agitation in Punjab and Haryana. DEL13 CRPF-COBRA-WOMEN First women team inducted into CRPF's CoBRA commando unit Gurgaon: A maiden contingent of 34 CRPF women personnel was on Saturday inducted into its specialised jungle warfare commando force CoBRA, which will soon be deployed in the anti-Naxal operations grid of the country.

CAL8 WB-LD NADDA-MAMATA Nadda breaks bread with Bengal farmers at community feast, slams Mamata for nelecting them Malda (WB): BJP president J P Nadda ate the humble khichdi seated on the floor with farmers as he reached out to peasants on Saturday in election-bound West Bengal, and excoriated the Mamata Banerjee government for depriving them of the benefits of the PM Kisan Scheme to ''satisfy her ego''.

MDS5 AP-VACCINE-JAISHANKAR 25 countries in queue for 'Made in India' COVID-19 vaccine- Jaishankar Amaravati: India has so far supplied COVID-19 vaccine to 15 countries and another 25 nations are in the queue at different levels for the jab, External AffairsMinister S Jaishankar said here on Saturday. DEL24 DL-FARMERS-2NDLD METRO 'Chakka jam': Entry, exit gates at 10 metro stations closed in Delhi; reopened New Delhi: Entry and exit facilities at 10 prominent Delhi Metro stations, including Mandi House and ITO, were closed on Saturday for several hours, in view of the 'chakka jam' protest by farmer unions agitating against the new farm laws.

LEGAL LGD3 SC-PANCHAYAT LAND Persons in illegal occupation of panchayat land cannot claim regularisation as matter of right: SC New Delhi: Persons in illegal occupation of government or panchayat land cannot claim regularisation as a matter of right, the Supreme Court has said.

FOREIGN FGN15 UN-TTP-AFGHAN Moderated by Al-Qaeda, TTP oversaw reunification of splinter groups in Afghanistan: UN United Nations: Moderated by Al Qaeda, terror group Tehrik-e Taliban Pakistan (TTP) is reported to have overseen a reunification of splinter groups in Afghanistan, a development that was expected to increase the threat in the region, according to a UN report. By Yoshita Singh FGN17 PAK-DILIP-HOUSE Owner of legendary actor Dilip Kumar's ancestral house in Pak refuses to sell it at govt rate Peshawar: The owner of legendary actor Dilip Kumar's ancestral house in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province has refused to sell it at a rate fixed by the government, saying he would demand Rs 25 crore for the prime location property which is severely undervalued by the authorities.

SPORTS SPF18 SPO-CRI-AUS-AWARDS Smith wins third Allan Border Medal, Mooney bags maiden Belinda Clarke Award Melbourne: Former captain Steve Smith claimed his third Allan Border Medal while Beth Mooney bagged her maiden Belinda Clarke Award, the top two honours of the Australian Cricket Awards.

