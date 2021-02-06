MP Lokayukta cops nab 2 officials for bribery

MP Lokayukta cops nab 2 officials for briberyPTI | Jabalpur | Updated: 06-02-2021 22:41 IST | Created: 06-02-2021 22:41 IST
An inspector with the fooddepartment and an in charge assistant engineer of the urbandevelopment department were on Saturday caught by MadhyaPradesh Lokayukta police for allegedly demanding and acceptingbribes in two separate cases, an official said.
Food Inspector Penendra Meshram was held whilereceiving Rs 15,000 from a complainant to settle three cases,Lokayukta deputy superintendent of police JP Verma said.
''In the second case, Aditya Singh, in charge assistantengineer, was caught accepting Rs 5000 cash from a complainantto issue a contractual work completion certificate. Meshramand Singh have been charged under Prevention of Corruption Actprovisions,'' Verma said.
