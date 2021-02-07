New Delhi, Feb 7 (PTI) These are the top stories from the northern region at 4.30 pm.

These are the top stories from the northern region at 4.30 pm.

DEL48 2ND LD UKD-GLACIER-FLOOD Massive flood as glacier breaks off at Joshimath, 150 labourers feared dead Dehradun/New Delhi: A part of the Nanda Devi glacier broke off at Joshimath in Uttarakhand’s Chamoli district on Sunday, leading to a massive flood in the Dhauli Ganga river and causing large-scale devastation in the upper reaches of the ecologically fragile Himalayas.

DEL53 UP-UKD-2NDLD-FLOOD ALERT High alert in UP as glacier breaks off in neighbouring Uttarakhand Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh government on Sunday asked authorities in all districts on the banks of river Ganga to be on high alert and continuously monitor the water level after a glacier broke off at Joshimath in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district.

DES6 HR-FARMER-SUICIDE Haryana farmer's body found hanging from tree near Tikri border protest site Chandigarh: A farmer from Jind in Haryana who was supporting the agitation against the Centre's farm laws allegedly hanged himself from a tree merely two kilometres from the Tikri border protest site on Sunday, police said.

LGD1 UP-COURT-MATHURA-KRISHNA Plea for removal of Mathura's Shahi Idgah mosque: Court issues notices Mathura: A Mathura court has issued notices to the Shahi Idgah Masjid management committee and others, seeking their stands on a fresh plea for the removal of a 17th-century mosque from near the birthplace of Lord Krishna in the Katra Keshav Dev temple complex here.

DES8 HP-ELECTION-CM Municipal corporation elections in HP may be held on party symbols: CM Jai Ram Thakur Dharamsala (HP): Elections in municipal corporations of Himachal Pradesh may be held on party symbols, and the government will amend the rules needed for this, Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur said on Sunday.

