Mehbooba claims police lodge FIR against father of Athar Mushtaq killed in Srinagar encounter

PDP president Mehbooba Mufti on Sunday claimed that police have registered an FIR against the father of an alleged militant killed in an encounter in the Parimpora area of the city last year.

Athar Mushtaq, along with two other alleged militants Ajaz Maqbool Ganai and Zubair Ahmad Lone, was killed in an encounter with security forces on December 31, 2020. Police had said while they were not listed as terrorists in their records, two of them had “radical' thoughts.

Mehbooba claimed police booked the father of Athar Mushtaq for “demanding” the body of his son.

“After losing his son in an alleged fake encounter, Athar Mushtaq's father has been slapped with an FIR for demanding his dead body. His crime was to stage a peaceful protest. The inhabitants of Naya Kashmir can't even question a callous admin & have been reduced to living corpses,” she said on Twitter.

The families of the three have been holding protests and demanding the return of their bodies, claiming they were innocents and killed in a staged encounter.

Police officials did not respond to repeated queries about Mehbooba's claim.

