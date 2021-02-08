Left Menu

US warns Yemen's Houthi rebels after terrorism delisting

It also came just three days after President Joe Biden ordered an end to U.S. support for the Saudi-led offensive military operations against the rebels.As the president is taking steps to end the war in Yemen and Saudi Arabia has endorsed a negotiated settlement, the United States is deeply troubled by continued Houthi attacks, State Department spokesman Ned Price said in a statement.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 08-02-2021 09:00 IST | Created: 08-02-2021 09:00 IST
US warns Yemen's Houthi rebels after terrorism delisting

The Biden administration has warned Yemen's Houthi rebels against ongoing attacks against civilians just 48 hours after moving to strike the group from a terrorism blacklist.

The State Department on Sunday called on the Iran-backed rebel group to immediately stop attacks on civilians and new military operations in Yemen. The demand came only two days after the administration notified Congress that it would remove the Houthis from its list of “foreign terrorist organisations,'' a designation that comes with severe U.S. sanctions. It also came just three days after President Joe Biden ordered an end to U.S. support for the Saudi-led offensive military operations against the rebels.

“As the president is taking steps to end the war in Yemen and Saudi Arabia has endorsed a negotiated settlement, the United States is deeply troubled by continued Houthi attacks,” State Department spokesman Ned Price said in a statement. “We call on the Houthis to immediately cease attacks impacting civilian areas inside Saudi Arabia and to halt any new military offensives inside Yemen, which only bring more suffering to the Yemeni people.” Friday's delisting had been hailed by relief agencies who had slammed the Trump administration for putting the Houthis on the list in its waning days in office. Critics said the designation would exacerbate what the U.N. calls the world's worst humanitarian crisis by hindering aid shipments to a population on the brink of famine.

Earlier Sunday, the U.N. special envoy for Yemen arrived on his first visit to Iran for talks on the grinding war. Martin Griffiths was set to meet with Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif and other officials during his two-day visit, his office said. The sessions are part of a broader effort to negotiate a political solution to the nearly six-year conflict pitting the Houthis against Yemeni government forces supported by a Saudi-led military coalition.

“We urge the Houthis to refrain from destabilizing actions and demonstrate their commitment to constructively engage in U.N. Special Envoy Griffiths' efforts to achieve peace,” Price said in the statement. “The time is now to find an end to this conflict.” Yemen's war began in September 2014, when the Houthis seized the capital Sanaa and began a march south to try to seize the entire country. Saudi Arabia, along with the United Arab Emirates and other countries, entered the war alongside Yemen's internationally recognized government in March 2015.

The war has killed some 130,000 people, including over 13,000 civilians slain in targeted attacks, according to the Armed Conflict Location and Event Project.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

U.S. administers 41.2 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

Reliance buys two-thirds of own gas from KG-D6; GAIL, Shell among other buyers

11 merchant bankers in fray for managing Govt's 26.12% stake sale in Tata Comm

Around 200MW power supply to national grid cut from major plants due to Avalanche

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Scientists leave for Joshimath for surveillance, reconnaissance after glacier burst

A team of scientists, flown to Dehradun after the glacier burst in Uttarakhand, left for Joshimath area on Monday for surveillance and reconnaissance.The scientists, belonging to the Snow and Avalanche Study Establishment SASE of the Defenc...

Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 4,535 - RKI

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany increased by 4,535 to 2,288,545, data from the Robert Koch Institute RKI for infectious diseases showed on Monday.The reported death toll rose by 158 to 61,675, the tally showed....

Congress' Revanth Reddy starts padayatra from Achampet to Hyderabad in support of protesting farmers

Congress MP Revanth Reddy on Sunday started a padayatra foot march from Achampet in Telanganas Nagarkurnool district to Hyderabad in support of the protesting farmers.Speaking at a public meeting he urged the people to participate in the Ch...

3.5 magnitude earthquake hits Punjab's Bathinda

A low-intensity earthquake of 3.5 magnitudes on the Richter scale occurred in Bathinda, Punjab on Monday morning, said the National Centre for Seismology NCS. According to the NCS, the quake took place at 648 am, 100 kilometers south-west o...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021