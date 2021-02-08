BSF kills intruder along Indo-Pak border in Jammu

BSF kills intruder along Indo-Pak border in JammuPTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-02-2021 11:47 IST | Created: 08-02-2021 11:41 IST
An intruder was shot dead by the Border Security Force along the India-Pakistan international border in Jammu on Monday, officials said.
They said the incident took place in Samba sector in the morning.
More details are awaited.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
