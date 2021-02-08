Left Menu

Chinese-Australian reporter accused of spreading secrets

PTI | Canberra | Updated: 08-02-2021 14:44 IST | Created: 08-02-2021 14:39 IST
Chinese-Australian reporter accused of spreading secrets
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

China has formally arrested a Chinese-born Australian journalist for CGTN, the English-language channel of China Central Television, on suspicion of illegally supplying state secrets overseas, Australia's foreign minister said Monday.

The arrest of Cheng Lei last Friday starts an official criminal investigation and came six months after she was detained.

"The Australian government has raised its serious concerns about Ms. Cheng's detention regularly at senior levels, including about her welfare and conditions of detention," Foreign Minister Marise Payne said in a statement.

"We expect basic standards of justice, procedural fairness and humane treatment to be met, in accordance with international norms," she added.

China's Foreign Ministry confirmed Cheng's arrest and said her legal rights were being "fully guaranteed.'' "We hope that Australia will earnestly respect China's judicial sovereignty and refrain from interfering in China's law-based handling of cases in any way,'' ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said at a daily briefing.

The charges, which could result a penalty of life in prison or even death, are highly unusual for an employee of a media outlet tightly controlled by China's ruling Communist Party.

The British media watchdog Ofcom last week stripped CGTN of its U.K. broadcasting license because of a lack of editorial control and is investigating complaints that it ran forced confessions by suspects involved in political cases.

Worsening bilateral relations since Australia called for an independent investigation into the origins of the coronavirus pandemic are suspected to be the cause of Cheng's arrest.

Cheng's two young children were with family members in Melbourne, Australia.

Her niece, Louisa Wen, said the children were devastated by their mother's absence.

"I feel like the children don't fully understand the situation, so it's probably quite tough on the kids wondering what's going on," Wen said. "Every time we do something fun, we're thinking of her and how she can't enjoy these things with us." A month before Cheng was detained on Aug. 13, Australia warned its citizens of a risk of arbitrary detention in China. China dismissed the warning as disinformation.

Before the last two journalists working for Australian media in China left the country in September, they were questioned by Chinese authorities about Cheng.

Australian Broadcasting Corp. reporter Bill Birtles and The Australian Financial Review's Michael Smith were told they were "persons of interest" in an investigation into Cheng.

"I believe the episode was more one of harassment of the remaining Australian journalists rather than a genuine effort to try and get anything useful for that case," Birtles said after returning to Sydney.

Australia has criticised China for charging Chinese-Australian spy novelist Yang Hengjun with espionage. He has been detained since January 2019.

Australian Karm Gilespie was sentenced to death in China last year, seven years after he was arrested and charged with attempting to board an international flight with more than 7.5 kilograms (16.5 pounds) of methamphetamine. Some observers suspect that such a severe sentence so long after the crime was related to the bilateral rift.

Cheng was an anchor for CGTN's BizAsia programme. She was born in China and worked in finance in Australia before returning to China and starting a career in journalism with CCTV in Beijing in 2003.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

U.S. administers 41.2 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

Reliance buys two-thirds of own gas from KG-D6; GAIL, Shell among other buyers

VerSe Innovation raises another $100 million from QIA, Glade Brook Capital Partners

11 merchant bankers in fray for managing Govt's 26.12% stake sale in Tata Comm

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

U'khand glacier disaster: 18 bodies recovered, 202 missing as rescue efforts intensify

Eighteen bodies have been recovered and 202 are still missing after the glacier burst in Uttarakhands Chamoli district, officials said on Monday, as multiple agencies joined hands to rescue at least 30 workers trapped in a tunnel at a power...

Thai court overturns takedown order over criticism of vaccine strategy

A Thai court on Monday overturned its order for an opposition figure to remove social media videos in which he criticised the governments coronavirus vaccine strategy, which he had called opaque, slow and unfairly favourable to a royal-owne...

Was My OB/GYN Negligent and Can I Sue?

Pregnancy and childbirth can be some of the best experiences that parents can have in their lives. Unfortunately, having a negligent OB-GYN can result in life-altering mistakes. A mistake by an OB-GYN may cause birth injuries, life-long hea...

All migrants living in UK eligible for COVID-19 vaccine

Migrants living in Britain will be eligible to receive COVID-19 vaccines regardless of whether they have the legal right to live and work in the country, the government said on Monday, adding that getting the shot would not trigger immigrat...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021