Man held for murder in Delhi

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-02-2021 14:53 IST | Created: 08-02-2021 14:47 IST
A 50-year-old man was arrested for allegedly killing a person following a quarrel between them after they drank together, police said on Monday.

The accused, Bala Sahni, allegedly stabbed Subhash Chandra (35) to death on January 28 after a quarrel broke out between them when he teased him over a woman, they said.

Sahni, who originally hails from Bihar's Begusarai district, was arrested based on inputs that he would come to Uttam Nagar in Delhi on Thursday, police said.

Chandra, an e-rickshaw driver, had consumed alcohol with Sahni and one other person before the incident that took place at Nawada village of Mohan Garden area in Delhi.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) Santosh Kumar Meena said with the help of technical surveillance and further investigation, it emerged that Chandra often teased Sahni, also an e-rickshaw driver, over a woman and that led to a quarrel between them.

After stabbing Chandra, Sahni dumped the body near the house and fled the spot, according to police.

Chandra was taken to Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital where he was declared brought dead, he said.

''A raiding team was sent to Begusarai but the team informed us that as per his family, the accused was in Delhi. During investigation, we received information that Bala Sahni would come from Shiv Vihar Ganda Nala, Uttam Nagar and subsequently, he was arrested,'' he added.

During interrogation, Sahni confessed to the killing and a blood-stained knife used in the crime was recovered along with the mobile phone of the victim, the DCP said.

