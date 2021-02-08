Left Menu

President of India pays homage to Zakir Hussain on his birth anniversary

President of India Ram Nath Kovind on Monday paid homage to Zakir Hussain, former President of India, on the occasion of his birth anniversary at Rashtrapati Bhavan.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-02-2021 16:33 IST | Created: 08-02-2021 16:33 IST
Visual of President Ram Nath Kovind at Rashtrapati Bhavan paying floral tributes to former President of India, Zakir Hussain (Photo/PIB). Image Credit: ANI

The President and officials of Rashtrapati Bhavan paid floral tributes in front of a portrait of Zakir Hussain.

Born on February 8, 1897, Zakir Hussain served as the third President of India, from May 13, 1967 until his death on May 3, 1969. He had previously served as Governor of Bihar from 1957 to 1962 and as Vice President of India from 1962 to 1967. (ANI)

