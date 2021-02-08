Scoreboard: 1st India-England Test, Day 4

Scoreboard: 1st India-England Test, Day 4PTI | Chennai | Updated: 08-02-2021 17:26 IST | Created: 08-02-2021 17:26 IST
India 2nd innings: Rohit Sharma b Jack Leach 12 Shubman Gill batting 15 Cheteshwar Pujara batting 12 Total: (for one wicket in 13 Overs) 39 Fall of Wickets: 1-25. Bowler: Jofra Archer 3-2-13-0, Jack Leach 6-1-21-1, James Anderson 2-1-2-0, Dominic Bess 2-0-3-0.
