Man held for rape attempt on blind woman

Police on Monday arrested a35-year-old man for allegedly attempting to rape a visuallyimpaired woman in Odisha's Kendrapara district, an officersaid.

The accused who lived in the neighbourhood of thevictim's house on Sunday allegedly attempted to rape the womanwhen she was alone at home. The locals hearing the woman'sscream caught the accused from the spot and handed him over tothe police.

The accused was arrested under relevant sections ofthe Indian penal code, the officer added.

