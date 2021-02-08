Left Menu

Man held for rape attempt on blind woman

PTI | Kendrapara | Updated: 08-02-2021 18:53 IST | Created: 08-02-2021 18:53 IST
Police on Monday arrested a35-year-old man for allegedly attempting to rape a visuallyimpaired woman in Odisha's Kendrapara district, an officersaid.

The accused who lived in the neighbourhood of thevictim's house on Sunday allegedly attempted to rape the womanwhen she was alone at home. The locals hearing the woman'sscream caught the accused from the spot and handed him over tothe police.

The accused was arrested under relevant sections ofthe Indian penal code, the officer added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

