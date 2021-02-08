New Delhi, Feb 8 (PTI) These are the top stories from the northern region at 9 pm.

These are the top stories from the northern region at 9 pm.

DEL42 2ND LD UKD-FLOOD U'khand glacier disaster: 18 bodies recovered, 202 missing as rescue efforts intensify Dehradun: Eighteen bodies have been recovered and 202 are still missing after the glacier burst in Uttarakhand’s Chamoli district, officials said on Monday, as multiple agencies joined hands to rescue at least 30 workers trapped in a tunnel at a power project site.

DEL50 UKD-CM-LD-INTERVIEW U’khand floods: CM says ISRO, DRDO helping to ascertain exact cause; relief work immediate priority New Delhi/Dehradun: As multi-agency relief operations continue in Chamoli and adjoining areas of Uttarakhand, Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat Monday said a comprehensive analysis of the entire incident is being carried out to avert future tragedies, and asserted the immediate priority was to provide food and other assistance to the affected people.

DEL31 UKD-FLOOD-SURVIVORS Glacier burst: How a phone call saved their lives, recount survivors Joshimath: They had lost hope of survival when one of them found his mobile phone network working, helping them contact the authorities who rescued them from an underground tunnel at Tapovan in Uttarakahnd’s Chamoli where flash floods wreaked havoc following a glacier burst.

DEL26 UKD-FLOOD-CHIPKO LEADER Mindless rampage on Himalayas in name of development must stop: Chipko movement leader Gopeshwar: The glacial burst near Chamoli district's Raini village, the cradle of the Chipko movement, should serve as a wake-up call to stop the rampage on the Himalayan ecological system in the name of development, said Magsaysay awardee Chandi Prasad Bhatt on Monday.

DEL52 UKD-FLOOD-PROJECT-SINGH U'khand glacier disaster: Damage to NTPC project may delay its commissioning, says minister Dehradun: The Uttarakhand glacier burst has caused an estimated loss of Rs 1,500 crore at the NTPC's 480 mw Tapovan-Vishnugad hydel project and has put a question mark on its scheduled commissioning in 2023, Union Power Minister R K Singh said on Monday.

DES28 UP-UKD-FLOOD-LD MISSING PERSONS Uttarakhand glacier disaster: Over 30 workers from UP's Lakhimpur Kheri missing Lakhimpur Kheri (UP): Over 30 people from Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur Kheri who worked at a hydro project in Uttrarakhand's Tapovan are missing after flash floods triggered by the breaking off a glacier caused extensive damage there.

DEL47 RJ-MILITARY-EXERCISE Indo-US joint military exercise 'Yudh Abhyas' begins in Rajasthan Bikaner: The 16th edition of the Indo-US joint military training exercise 'Yudh Abhyas' commenced at the Mahajan Field Firing Ranges in the western sector of Rajasthan on Monday.

DES33 RJ-FARMERS-CONG Rajasthan Cong to hold public meetings in support of farmers protesting agri laws Jaipur: The Congress in Rajasthan will hold public meetings in all the blocks of the state on February 10 in support of the farmers' agitation against the three new agri laws. DES30 RJ-VIRUS-CASES Rajasthan records two more COVID-19 deaths, 101 fresh cases Jaipur: Rajasthan's COVID-19 death toll rose to 2,774 on Monday after two more people succumbed to the infection, while 101 fresh cases pushed the virus tally to 3,18,294, a health department bulletin said.

DES15 UP-ADITYANATH-LD EXPRESSWAY Purvanchal Expressway to be completed by March, PM will inaugurate in April: Adityanath Lucknow/Ghazipur/Azamgarh (UP): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday said the construction of the six-lane Purvanchal Expressway will be completed by March and it will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in April.

DES34 PB-BJP-FARMERS-PROTEST Punjab: Farmers' protest forces BJP to cancel meeting Nawanshahr: Farmers here on Monday forced their way through police barricades to protest outside the venue of a meeting called by the BJP, leading to the cancellation of the event which was to be attended by state party chief Ashwani Sharma. DES43 PB-SAD-FARMERS Do not link farmers' stir with any religion, Sukhbir urges PM Fazilka (Pb): Shiromani Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Singh Badal on Monday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi not to link the agitation against the farm laws with any religion or community and said he should instead focus on giving “justice” to farmers.

DES44 PB-AAP Ruling Cong ‘misusing' power to influence municipal body polls: AAP Chandigarh: The Aam Aadmi Party Monday slammed the ruling Congress, accusing it of misusing the government machinery to influence the February 14 municipal polls in Punjab. DES41 PB-VIRUS-CASES COVID-19: 11 more deaths, 192 new cases in Punjab Chandigarh: Eleven more COVID-19 fatalities took the toll to 5,653 in Punjab while 192 fresh coronavirus cases pushed the infection count to 1,74,838 in the state on Monday, according to a medical bulletin. DES27 HR-DIG-LD-BOOKED Case against DIG after Haryana Home Minister's brother alleges assault Ambala: The Haryana Police has registered a case against Deputy Inspector General of Police (Vigilance) Ashok Kumar on charges of assault, criminal intimidation and obscene act on a complaint from Kapil Vij, brother of state Home Minister Anil Vij.

DES32 HR-VIRUS-CASES 76 new COVID cases in Haryana Chandigarh: Haryana recorded 76 more coronavirus cases on Monday, taking the tally to 2.69 lakh on Monday, while there was no new fatality due to the pathogen, the Health Department said.

