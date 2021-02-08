Farm worker found killed

An agriculturalworker was found dead with his legs tied up and his headsmashed on Monday, police said.

Rednam Srinivasarao (45), eking out a livelihood by hardlabour, was killed while he was asleep in his hut inPithapuram town in East Godavari district of Andhra Pradesh,the police said.

Sub-divisional police officer V Bhimarao, along withcircle inspector P Ramachandrarao, went to the scene andbegan an investigation.

A dog squad was pressed into service to trace those behindthe killing, the police said.

