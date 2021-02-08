Left Menu

Farm worker found killed

PTI | Kakinada | Updated: 08-02-2021 21:55 IST | Created: 08-02-2021 21:55 IST
Farm worker found killed

An agriculturalworker was found dead with his legs tied up and his headsmashed on Monday, police said.

Rednam Srinivasarao (45), eking out a livelihood by hardlabour, was killed while he was asleep in his hut inPithapuram town in East Godavari district of Andhra Pradesh,the police said.

Sub-divisional police officer V Bhimarao, along withcircle inspector P Ramachandrarao, went to the scene andbegan an investigation.

A dog squad was pressed into service to trace those behindthe killing, the police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

U.S. administers 41.2 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

Energy stocks lift London's FTSE 100 as oil prices surge

Science News Roundup: New DARP in drugs show promise and China releases space probes' first image and more

Google dedicates doodle to Shadia, Egyptian actress, singer on her 90th birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Musk's Tesla electrifies bitcoin with $1.5 bln bet, car payments pledge

Bitcoin took another large stride toward mainstream acceptance on Monday after billionaire Elon Musks electric vehicle company Tesla Inc revealed it had purchased 1.5 billion of the cyrptocurrency and would soon accept it as a form of payme...

EXCLUSIVE-Russia considering at least $6.7 bln spending package to ease discontent - sources

Russian authorities are considering a new social spending package worth at least 6.7 billion to address discontent over falling living standards before an autumn election, according to two government sources.The package, which one of the so...

Sterling steadies above $1.37; speculators' net long position increases

The pound had a quiet start to the week, overall flat on the day against the dollar and euro, but analysts remained bullish on its outlook and the latest positioning data showed the speculative long position on the British currency had incr...

EU expels three Russian diplomats, defends envoy's Moscow trip

Germany, Poland and Sweden expelled three Russian diplomats in a coordinated retaliation on Monday for the expulsion of three European Union diplomats by Russia while the EUs foreign policy chief was visiting Moscow last week. The tit-for-t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021