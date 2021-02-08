Farm worker found killed

Farm worker found killedPTI | Kakinada | Updated: 08-02-2021 21:55 IST | Created: 08-02-2021 21:55 IST
An agriculturalworker was found dead with his legs tied up and his headsmashed on Monday, police said.
Rednam Srinivasarao (45), eking out a livelihood by hardlabour, was killed while he was asleep in his hut inPithapuram town in East Godavari district of Andhra Pradesh,the police said.
Sub-divisional police officer V Bhimarao, along withcircle inspector P Ramachandrarao, went to the scene andbegan an investigation.
A dog squad was pressed into service to trace those behindthe killing, the police said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Bhimarao
- East Godavari
- Andhra Pradesh