Pak police kill 1, arrest 5 terrorists in Karachi

Pakistani police have killed one and arrested five suspected terrorists who were planning a major terror attack in Karachi after carrying out a raid in the metropolitan city.

The Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) of the Sindh Police killed and arrested the terrorists from Jinnah colony in Karachi on Sunday.

CTD Deputy Inspector General Omar Shahid Hamid told the media that the raid was carried out after an intelligence input, and it foiled a potential terror plot.

''During the raid we met with resistance and firing from the militants. Inside the house, one of them was killed in the crossfire while we managed to arrest five of them," he said.

He said some foreigners from Afghanistan were among the arrested suspects.

''An auto-rickshaw was also found at the spot which was fitted with explosives and apparently they were working on a plan to carry out a major terror attack in Karachi," Hamid said.

The official said four suicide jackets, heavy ammunition, explosives, hand grenades, mobile phones were also recovered from their possession.

''The plan was to stage a prolonged terror attack. The Bomb Disposal Squad had diffused the bombs found inside the rickshaw and house," he said.

''The materials, weapons and equipment they possessed suggested it was a big (terror) operation," he added.

Last month, the CTD arrested a university student in Karachi on charges of providing financial assistance to the ISIS terror network in Syria.

