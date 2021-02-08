Left Menu

Four held for killing notorious criminal

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 08-02-2021 23:30 IST | Created: 08-02-2021 23:30 IST
Four persons have been arrestedfor allegedly killing a 30-year-old history-sheeter here inMaharashtra over an old enmity, police said on Monday.

Viju alias Vijay Waghdhare was stabbed with sharpweapons on Sunday night by Sunil Harode (27), Sagar Karore(27), Yash alias Bunty Harode (20), and Sumit Dere (29), allresidents of Prem Nagar.

The deceased was a resident of Lodhipura in PremNagar.

The accused have been booked under various sections ofthe Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Arms Act.

