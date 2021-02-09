ED raids premises of news portal, its promoters in Delhi on money laundering charges

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday conducted searches on the premises of a news portal and its promoters here on charges of alleged money laundering, official sources said.

They said the premises of the website -- Newsclick -- and its promoters in South Delhi's Saidullajab and some other areas are being searched.

The action is being undertaken to collect additional information to probe money laundering charges against the news company and its promoters, the sources said.

They said the probe is linked to some suspect foreign funding.

