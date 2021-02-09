Future Group cos shares hit upper circuit after Delhi HC order

Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-02-2021 18:15 IST | Created: 09-02-2021 18:15 IST
Shares of Future Group companies touched upper circuit limits on Tuesday, a day after the Delhi High Court stayed a previous order maintaining status quo on the group's Rs 24,713 crore deal with Reliance.

On BSE, Future Retail Ltd (FRL) shares rose 9.97 per cent to Rs 80.5 and Future Enterprises Ltd jumped 9.99 per cent to Rs 11.78.

Also, Future Market Networks Ltd increased 4.93 per cent to Rs 19.15 while Future Lifestyle Fashions Ltd gained 9.99 per cent to Rs 91.35.

Future Supply Chain Solutions Ltd rose 4.98 per cent to Rs 99.05 and Future Consumer Ltd shares zoomed 9.63 per cent to Rs 8.67 apiece.

A bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice Jyoti Singh on Monday passed the interim direction on FRL's appeal challenging the February 2 order of the single judge bench.

Amazon had first filed a plea before the single judge for enforcement of the October 25, 2020 Emergency Arbitrator (EA) award by the Singapore International Arbitration Centre (SIAC) restraining FRL from going ahead with its Rs 24,713 crore deal with Reliance Retail. In an interim order, the division bench said it was staying the single judge order as firstly, Future Retail was not a party to the share subscription agreement (SSA) between Amazon and Future Coupons Pvt Ltd (FCPL) and the US e-commerce giant was not a party to the deal between FRL and Reliance Retail.

The bench further said it was of the prima facie view that the share holding agreement (SHA) between FRL and FCPL, the SSA between FCPL and Amazon and the deal between FRL and Reliance Retail ''are different'' and ''therefore, the group of companies doctrine cannot be invoked''.

Another reason given by the Court for its interim order was that there was prima facie no reason to seek a status quo order before the single judge.

