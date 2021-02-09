Left Menu

Odd News Roundup: To lift lockdown gloom, Israelis keep calm and carry on screaming

Following is a summary of current odd news briefs. To lift lockdown gloom, Israelis keep calm and carry on screaming Tired of COVID-19 confinement and seeking both communion and emotional release, some Israelis have taken to group screaming. A record vaccine rollout has done little to ease Israel's pandemic curbs.

Reuters | Updated: 09-02-2021 19:48 IST | Created: 09-02-2021 18:28 IST
Odd News Roundup: To lift lockdown gloom, Israelis keep calm and carry on screaming
Representative image Image Credit:

Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.

To lift lockdown gloom, Israelis keep calm and carry on screaming

Tired of COVID-19 confinement and seeking both communion and emotional release, some Israelis have taken to group screaming. A record vaccine rollout has done little to ease Israel's pandemic curbs. Next month's election - the fourth in two years, due to coalition infighting and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's legal woes - has many complaining of malaise.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Colombia to give temporary protective status to Venezuelan migrants

VerSe Innovation raises another $100 million from QIA, Glade Brook Capital Partners

Energy stocks lift London's FTSE 100 as oil prices surge

Google dedicates doodle to Shadia, Egyptian actress, singer on her 90th birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Delhi Police Commissioner S N Shrivastava receives COVID-19 vaccine jab

Delhi Police Commissioner S N Shrivastava on Tuesday got vaccinated against COVID-19 at a hospital in Chanakyrpuri, officials said.According to police, Shrivastava got vaccinated at the Primus Super Speciality Hospital. The number of people...

Punjab civic polls: SAD urges Gov to countermand elections where nomination papers rejected

A SAD delegation on Tuesday urged Punjab Governor VP Singh Badnore to direct the state government to countermand civic body polls at all places where nomination papers of opposition candidates were rejected.It also alleged the ruling Congre...

WTO to meet to decide on next chief on Feb. 15

The World Trade Organization said on Tuesday that its top decision-making body the General Council will meet on February 15 to decide on the next director-general.Nigerias Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala is widely expected to be chosen to fill a months...

Sports Highlights

The following are the topexpected stories at 2115 hours EXPECTED STORIES ISL match between Bengaluru FC and ATK Mohun Bagan in Margao.I-League match between TRAU FC and Aizawl FC in Kalyani. STORIES ON THE WIRE SPO-CRI-2NDLD INDSwing it lik...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021