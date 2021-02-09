2 assault security guard with screwdriver during robbery, held

2 assault security guard with screwdriver during robbery, heldPTI | Mumbai | Updated: 09-02-2021 19:25 IST | Created: 09-02-2021 19:25 IST
Two people have been arrested forallegedly trying to rob a medical store after assaulting itssecurity guard with a screwdriver, Azad Maidan police inMumbai said on Tuesday.
Noor Mohamad Karim Shaikh (40), who has 13 casesagainst his name, and Subayya Rangnath Naidu (41), with 11cases against his name, were arrested while an accomplice iswanted, an official said.
''On February 1, at around 5:45am, the three assaultedsecurity guard Mohammad Afzal Sail (25) with a screwdriverwhile trying to rob a medical store,'' he said.
