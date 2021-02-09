Left Menu

Myanmar state TV says police injured by 'aggressive' protesters

Reuters | Updated: 09-02-2021 19:50 IST | Created: 09-02-2021 19:50 IST
Myanmar's state television on Tuesday reported injuries to police during attempts to disperse protesters it said were acting aggressively, in its first acknowledgement of demonstrations taking place in the country.

MRTV on its nightly news said a police truck had been destroyed at a demonstration in Mandalay, where it showed footage of the aftermath, including injured police who it said had acted within the law.

It described the protests as being orchestrated by people who wanted to harm the nation's stability, but made no mention of last week's coup or other demonstrations that took place across the country.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

