Merkel wants German lockdown to continue until end February - sources

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 09-02-2021 20:18 IST | Created: 09-02-2021 20:15 IST
Germany's coronavirus lockdown should continue until the end of February, Chancellor Angela Merkel told lawmakers in her own conservative parliamentary group, participants in the meeting told Reuters on Tuesday.

Before talks between Merkel and Germany's 16 state premiers on Wednesday on the lockdown, the chancellor said primary schools, nurseries, hairdressers and retail would take priority in any easing and the aim was to avoid another lockdown.

