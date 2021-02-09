Left Menu

Haryana DIG suspended, days after spat with state home minister’s brother

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 09-02-2021 20:39 IST | Created: 09-02-2021 20:39 IST
The Haryana government suspended a deputy inspector general of police on Tuesday, two days after the registration of an FIR against him following a spat with state Home Minister Anil Vij’s brother.

A Haryana Home Department’s order said during the period of his suspension, DIG (Vigilance) Ashok Kumar will stay attached to the office of Regional Training Centre at Bhondsi near Gurgaon.

The Haryana police had earlier registered an FIR against DIG Kumar on the complaint of state home minister’s brother Kapil Vij, accusing the officer of assaulting and intimidating him.

