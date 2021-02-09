HIGHLIGHTS AT 2100 HRS

Following are the top stories at 9 pm: TOP STORIES DEL26 UKD-2NDLD FLOOD U'khand disaster: Toll rises to 31, race against time to rescue those trapped in tunnel Dehradun/Joshimath: The death toll from the Uttarakhand glacier disaster rose to 31 with five more bodies being recovered, officials said on Tuesday as multiple agencies raced against time to reach about 30 workers trapped inside a tunnel in a power project site and 175 people remained missing.

DEL16 VIRUS-LD CASES COVID-19: New cases fall below 10,000 second time in February New Delhi: The daily new COVID-19 cases fell below 10,000 for the second time this month taking India's tally of cases to 1,08,47,304, while fresh fatalities remained below 100 for the fourth consecutive day, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Tuesday.

NATION DEL86 RS LD AZAD Proud to be a Hindustani Muslim: Azad in his farewell speech in RS; PM gets emotional recalling ties with Cong leader New Delhi: Outgoing Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad on Tuesday said he is proud to be a Hindustani Muslim and ''lucky'' that he did not go to Pakistan as the Congress veteran received accolades from leaders across the political spectrum including Prime Minister Narendra Modi who broke down several times recalling their close association.

DEL70 INDO-AFGHAN-LD PM PM Modi expresses concern over increasing violence in Afghanistan New Delhi: In a message of solidarity with Afghan people, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said ''no external power'' can stop the development of Afghanistan or its friendship with India and that both the neighbours want to see their region free from the ''grave'' threat of terrorism and extremism.

DEL82 DL-SIDHU-3RDLD ARREST Red Fort violence: Deep Sidhu arrested by Special Cell; Court sends him to 7-day police custody New Delhi: Actor-activist Deep Sidhu who was ''a prominent player'' behind the violence at the Red Fort on Republic Day has been arrested by the Delhi Police, officials said on Tuesday.

DEL63 FARMERS-SC-PANEL Farm laws: SC-appointed panel holds consultations with agro-processing industries New Delhi: The Supreme Court-appointed committee on farms laws issue on Tuesday said it held consultations with agro-processing industries including ITC and Amul on the legislations.

DEL85 HR-FARMERS-TIKAIT Tikait address ‘mahapanchayat' at Kurukshetra, criticises PM's remark on protesters Kurukshetra (Haryana): Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait Tuesday criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Andolan-jivi' (professional protestors) remarks and asked if people like great freedom fighter Bhagat Singh will also be put in that category.

DEL75 VIRUS-VACCINE-FEEDBACK 97 pc of 7.75L people surveyed after getting jabs satisfied with COVID vaccination process: Govt New Delhi: Over 97 per cent of 7.75 lakh people surveyed after receiving anti-coronavirus vaccine shots have expressed satisfaction with the immunisation process, the Union Health Ministry said on Tuesday.

LEGAL LGD28 SC-PROTEST-2NDLD FIRS Republic Day violence: SC stays arrest of Tharoor, Sardesai & others in FIRs lodged for tweets New Delhi: In a major relief to Congress MP Shashi Tharoor and six journalists including Rajdeep Sardesai, the Supreme Court Tuesday stayed their arrest in connection with the FIRs lodged against them for their allegedly ''misleading'' tweets on the violence during the farmers' tractor rally here on the Republic Day.

LGD26 SC-2NDLD AAP LEADER SC grants protection from arrest to AAP leader Sanjay Singh in alleged hate speech case in UP New Delhi: The Supreme Court Tuesday granted protection from arrest to Aam Aadmi Party leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh in alleged hate speech case lodged against him in Uttar Pradesh but cautioned that he “cannot divide the society on lines of castes and religion”.

BUSINESS DEL18 BIZ-TWITTER Twitter seeks dialogue with IT Min after order to block a/cs, says safety of staff top priority New Delhi: Twitter on Tuesday said it is seeking formal dialogue with the Information Technology Minister after the government ordered it to take down 1,178 accounts for allegedly spreading misinformation around farmers' protests. FOREIGN FGN11 US-BIDEN-2NDLD MODI US Prez Biden, PM Modi commit towards greater Indo-US ties; work against COVID-19, terrorism Washington: US President Joe Biden and Prime Minister Narendra Modi have committed to defeat the COVID-19, rebuild the global economy, jointly combat the scourge of global terrorism and promote a free and open Indo-Pacific, setting up an ambitious agenda to take the strategic bilateral ties to the next level. By Lalit K Jha FGN31 PAK-SC-TEMPLE Pak SC orders immediate rebuilding of vandalised Hindu temple, seeks timeline for its completion Islamabad: Pakistan's Supreme Court has ordered the Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa government to immediately start rebuilding a century-old Hindu temple that was vandalised by a mob in the province, and submit a timeline for its completion. By Sajjad Hussain SPORTS SPD9 SPO-CRI-2NDLD IND Swing it like Jimmy: Anderson's reverse swing deflates India, England win by 227 runs Chennai: Veteran James Anderson's artistic spell of reverse swing trumped Virat Kohli's show of grit as England decimated India in the opening Test by a comprehensive 227-run margin here on Tuesday.

