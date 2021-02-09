WTO to meet to decide on next chief on Feb. 15

WTO to meet to decide on next chief on Feb. 15Reuters | Geneva | Updated: 09-02-2021 21:31 IST | Created: 09-02-2021 21:22 IST
The World Trade Organization said on Tuesday that its top decision-making body the General Council will meet on February 15 to decide on the next director-general.
Nigeria's Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala is widely expected to be chosen to fill a months-long leadership void at the global trade watchdog after Washington reversed its prior opposition last week.
