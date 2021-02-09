Left Menu

Maha Guv attends late educationist's birth anniversary event

PTI | Gondia | Updated: 09-02-2021 21:36 IST | Created: 09-02-2021 21:36 IST
Maha Guv attends late educationist's birth anniversary event

Maharashtra Governor Bhagat SinghKoshyari on Tuesday took part in an event to mark the 115thbirth anniversary of politician-educationist late ManoharbhaiPatel.

At the event, the governor gave out gold medals tomeritorious students from Gondia and Bhandara districts.

