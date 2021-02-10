Left Menu

SC issues notice to Centre on petition to define 'minority'

The Supreme Court on Tuesday issued a notice to the Centre after hearing a petition filed by lawyer and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader, Ashwini Kumar Upadhyay, seeking the apex court's order to define the term minority and issue necessary guidelines for its identification.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-02-2021 09:10 IST | Created: 10-02-2021 09:10 IST
SC issues notice to Centre on petition to define 'minority'
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The Supreme Court on Tuesday issued a notice to the Centre after hearing a petition filed by lawyer and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader, Ashwini Kumar Upadhyay, seeking the apex court's order to define the term minority and issue necessary guidelines for its identification. A three-judge bench of the top court, headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) Sharad Arvind Bobde and also comprising Justices AS Bopanna and V Ramasubramanian issued a notice to the Union of India (UOI) on hearing Upadhayay's petition.

Upadhyay has also challenged the validity of section 2(C) of National Commission for Minorities Act, 1992, which gives unbridled power to the Centre to declare any community minority arbitrarily. Upadhyay, in his petition, stated that the minority welfare schemes are not being appropriately used in Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Goa, Jammu and Kashmir, Kerala, Lakshadweep, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Punjab, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal.

"Legitimate share of the minorities is being siphoned off arbitrarily to unqualified sections of the population, because of non-identification and non-notification of minorities at State level," the petition said. The petitioner also said that the denial of minority rights to real minorities and arbitrary and irrational disbursement of minority benefits to majority infringes upon the fundamental right to the prohibition of discrimination on the grounds of religion, race, caste, sex or place of birth. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Biden to discuss relief package with business leaders at White House

Black Clover episode 163 title revealed, preview shows Yami preparing to fight Dante

Biden to discuss relief package with CEOs at Walmart, JPMorgan, others

UK tech entrepreneur Lynch starts fights against U.S. extradition

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

A look at what quarantine is like in Olympic-host Japan

Whats it like traveling to Japan, six months ahead of the Olympics Almost impossible, unless youre a Japanese national or a foreigner with resident status. A state of emergency for a large part of the country means that even those special c...

Commercial tax officers caught taking Rs 40,000 bribe in Hyderabad

The Anti-Corruption Bureau ACB sleuths arrested two commercial tax officers in Hyderabad on Tuesday for accepting a bribe of Rs 40,000 for discharging undue favours. Mohammed Wasif Azam, the assistant commercial tax officer and Mohammed Ash...

Australian Open''s hard quarantine ''took a toll'' on players

Being stuck for two weeks in a Melbourne hotel room with windows that wouldnt open really took a toll on Victoria Azarenka in the leadup to the Australian Open, the Grand Slam tournaments two-time champion explained after she had trouble br...

U.S. warns against moves that damage institutions in Haiti amid political gridlock

The United States said on Tuesday it was deeply concerned about Haitis fragile institutions, although it stopped short of chastising President Jovenel Moise after his government retired three Supreme Court judges who posed a threat to his l...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021