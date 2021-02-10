Need for change in Telangana, decision on forming new party soon, says YS Sharmila

YS Sharmila, sister of present Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has said, it is clear that there is a need for change in Telangana and a decision on forming a new party in State will be taken after holding a discussion with the people of various districts. "I have come here to meet the people and representatives of Nalgonda district here in Hyderabad. After the discussion about the governance of the Telangana government, it is very clear that there is a need for change here in the state. We will have to have a discussion with the people of other districts of the State as well and a decision (on forming a new party in State) will be taken," said Sharmila, daughter of former Chief Minister late YS Rajasekhara Reddy on Tuesday in Hyderabad.

"There is a need for the state to see the glory like during the time of 'Rajanna' (YS Raja Sekhar Reddy) and that is a long-lived dream of mine," she added. Sharmila is likely to form a political party and make a political entry into Telangana politics ahead of the 2023 state Assembly polls, informed sources.

Sharmila will be holding a meeting with the loyalists of her late father at her residence in Lotus Pond in Hyderabad on Tuesday to discuss the matter, sources said. The Assembly polls for 119 seats in Telangana state are scheduled to be held in 2023.In the 2018 Assembly polls, the Telangana Rashtra Samithi emerged victorious, securing 88 seats in the House.

Congress won 19 seats, followed by Asaduddin Owaisi's All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) which secured seven seats and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) which was able to win one seat. (ANI)

