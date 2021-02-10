Left Menu

Need for change in Telangana, decision on forming new party soon, says YS Sharmila

YS Sharmila, sister of present Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has said, it is clear that there is a need for change in Telangana and a decision on forming a new party in State will be taken after holding a discussion with the people of various districts.

ANI | Hyderabad (Telangana) | Updated: 10-02-2021 09:14 IST | Created: 10-02-2021 09:14 IST
Need for change in Telangana, decision on forming new party soon, says YS Sharmila
YS Sharmila, sister of present Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

YS Sharmila, sister of present Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has said, it is clear that there is a need for change in Telangana and a decision on forming a new party in State will be taken after holding a discussion with the people of various districts. "I have come here to meet the people and representatives of Nalgonda district here in Hyderabad. After the discussion about the governance of the Telangana government, it is very clear that there is a need for change here in the state. We will have to have a discussion with the people of other districts of the State as well and a decision (on forming a new party in State) will be taken," said Sharmila, daughter of former Chief Minister late YS Rajasekhara Reddy on Tuesday in Hyderabad.

"There is a need for the state to see the glory like during the time of 'Rajanna' (YS Raja Sekhar Reddy) and that is a long-lived dream of mine," she added. Sharmila is likely to form a political party and make a political entry into Telangana politics ahead of the 2023 state Assembly polls, informed sources.

Sharmila will be holding a meeting with the loyalists of her late father at her residence in Lotus Pond in Hyderabad on Tuesday to discuss the matter, sources said. The Assembly polls for 119 seats in Telangana state are scheduled to be held in 2023.In the 2018 Assembly polls, the Telangana Rashtra Samithi emerged victorious, securing 88 seats in the House.

Congress won 19 seats, followed by Asaduddin Owaisi's All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) which secured seven seats and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) which was able to win one seat. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Biden to discuss relief package with business leaders at White House

Black Clover episode 163 title revealed, preview shows Yami preparing to fight Dante

Biden to discuss relief package with CEOs at Walmart, JPMorgan, others

UK tech entrepreneur Lynch starts fights against U.S. extradition

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

A look at what quarantine is like in Olympic-host Japan

Whats it like traveling to Japan, six months ahead of the Olympics Almost impossible, unless youre a Japanese national or a foreigner with resident status. A state of emergency for a large part of the country means that even those special c...

Commercial tax officers caught taking Rs 40,000 bribe in Hyderabad

The Anti-Corruption Bureau ACB sleuths arrested two commercial tax officers in Hyderabad on Tuesday for accepting a bribe of Rs 40,000 for discharging undue favours. Mohammed Wasif Azam, the assistant commercial tax officer and Mohammed Ash...

Australian Open''s hard quarantine ''took a toll'' on players

Being stuck for two weeks in a Melbourne hotel room with windows that wouldnt open really took a toll on Victoria Azarenka in the leadup to the Australian Open, the Grand Slam tournaments two-time champion explained after she had trouble br...

U.S. warns against moves that damage institutions in Haiti amid political gridlock

The United States said on Tuesday it was deeply concerned about Haitis fragile institutions, although it stopped short of chastising President Jovenel Moise after his government retired three Supreme Court judges who posed a threat to his l...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021