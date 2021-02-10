Tennis-Australian Open order of play on Thursday

Order of play on the main showcourts on the fourth day of the Australian Open on Thursday (play begins at 0000 GMT, prefix number denotes seeding): ROD LAVER ARENA

Danielle Collins (U.S.) v 6-Karolina Pliskova (Czech Republic) 1-Ash Barty (Australia) v Daria Gavrilova (Australia)

5-Stefanos Tsitsipas (Greece) v Thanasi Kokkinakis (Australia) Not before 0800 GMT

Coco Gauff (U.S.) v 5-Elina Svitolina (Ukraine) Michael Mmoh (U.S.) v 2-Rafa Nadal (Spain)

MARGARET COURT ARENA 11-Belinda Bencic (Switzerland) v Svetlana Kuznetsova (Russia)

4-Sofia Kenin (U.S.) v Kaia Kanepi (Estonia) Tomas Machac (Czech Republic) v 9-Matteo Berrettini (Italy)

Not before 0800 GMT Pablo Cuevas (Uruguay) v 21-Alex de Minaur (Australia)

Jessica Pegula (U.S.) v Samantha Stosur (Australia) JOHN CAIN ARENA

7-Andrey Rublev (Russia) v Thiago Monteiro (Brazil) 21-Anett Kontaveit (Estonia) v Heather Watson (Britain)

16-Fabio Fognini (Italy) v Salvatore Caruso (Italy) Not before 0800 GMT

Roberto Carballes Baena (Spain) v 4-Daniil Medvedev (Russia) (Compiled by Manasi Pathak in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Rutherford )

