Tennis-Australian Open order of play on Thursday

Reuters | Melbourne | Updated: 10-02-2021 12:21 IST | Created: 10-02-2021 12:05 IST
Tennis-Australian Open order of play on Thursday
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Order of play on the main showcourts on the fourth day of the Australian Open on Thursday (play begins at 0000 GMT, prefix number denotes seeding): ROD LAVER ARENA

Danielle Collins (U.S.) v 6-Karolina Pliskova (Czech Republic) 1-Ash Barty (Australia) v Daria Gavrilova (Australia)

5-Stefanos Tsitsipas (Greece) v Thanasi Kokkinakis (Australia) Not before 0800 GMT

Coco Gauff (U.S.) v 5-Elina Svitolina (Ukraine) Michael Mmoh (U.S.) v 2-Rafa Nadal (Spain)

MARGARET COURT ARENA 11-Belinda Bencic (Switzerland) v Svetlana Kuznetsova (Russia)

4-Sofia Kenin (U.S.) v Kaia Kanepi (Estonia) Tomas Machac (Czech Republic) v 9-Matteo Berrettini (Italy)

Not before 0800 GMT Pablo Cuevas (Uruguay) v 21-Alex de Minaur (Australia)

Jessica Pegula (U.S.) v Samantha Stosur (Australia) JOHN CAIN ARENA

7-Andrey Rublev (Russia) v Thiago Monteiro (Brazil) 21-Anett Kontaveit (Estonia) v Heather Watson (Britain)

16-Fabio Fognini (Italy) v Salvatore Caruso (Italy) Not before 0800 GMT

Roberto Carballes Baena (Spain) v 4-Daniil Medvedev (Russia) (Compiled by Manasi Pathak in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Rutherford )

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

