Tennis-Australian Open order of play on Thursday

Tennis-Australian Open order of play on ThursdayReuters | Melbourne | Updated: 10-02-2021 12:21 IST | Created: 10-02-2021 12:05 IST
Order of play on the main showcourts on the fourth day of the Australian Open on Thursday (play begins at 0000 GMT, prefix number denotes seeding): ROD LAVER ARENA
Danielle Collins (U.S.) v 6-Karolina Pliskova (Czech Republic) 1-Ash Barty (Australia) v Daria Gavrilova (Australia)
5-Stefanos Tsitsipas (Greece) v Thanasi Kokkinakis (Australia) Not before 0800 GMT
Coco Gauff (U.S.) v 5-Elina Svitolina (Ukraine) Michael Mmoh (U.S.) v 2-Rafa Nadal (Spain)
MARGARET COURT ARENA 11-Belinda Bencic (Switzerland) v Svetlana Kuznetsova (Russia)
4-Sofia Kenin (U.S.) v Kaia Kanepi (Estonia) Tomas Machac (Czech Republic) v 9-Matteo Berrettini (Italy)
Not before 0800 GMT Pablo Cuevas (Uruguay) v 21-Alex de Minaur (Australia)
Jessica Pegula (U.S.) v Samantha Stosur (Australia) JOHN CAIN ARENA
7-Andrey Rublev (Russia) v Thiago Monteiro (Brazil) 21-Anett Kontaveit (Estonia) v Heather Watson (Britain)
16-Fabio Fognini (Italy) v Salvatore Caruso (Italy) Not before 0800 GMT
Roberto Carballes Baena (Spain) v 4-Daniil Medvedev (Russia) (Compiled by Manasi Pathak in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Rutherford )
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Olympics-Italy staves off threat of Olympic sanctions with decree
FACTBOX-Italy PM Conte resigns, scenarios for what comes next
Olympics-Italy staves off threat of Olympic sanctions with decree
Conte quits as Italy's PM in tactical bid to build new majority
Italy's Conte to resign, seek nod to form new coalition