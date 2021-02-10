Chinese, Indian border troops begin disengagement -Chinese defence ministry

Chinese, Indian border troops begin disengagement -Chinese defence ministryReuters | Beijing | Updated: 10-02-2021 16:58 IST | Created: 10-02-2021 16:58 IST
Chinese and Indian frontline troops at the border began to "disengage simultaneously" from Wednesday, Chinese defence ministry said.
The disengagement happened at the north and south shore of Pangong Tso lake, ministry spokesman Wu Qian said on Weibo, China's Twitter-like social media.
Chinese and Indian troops have been entangled in a standoff at the border after a clash near Pangong Tso lake in May last year.
