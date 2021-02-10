Left Menu

Chinese, Indian border troops begin disengagement -Chinese defence ministry

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 10-02-2021 16:58 IST | Created: 10-02-2021 16:58 IST
Chinese, Indian border troops begin disengagement -Chinese defence ministry

Chinese and Indian frontline troops at the border began to "disengage simultaneously" from Wednesday, Chinese defence ministry said.

The disengagement happened at the north and south shore of Pangong Tso lake, ministry spokesman Wu Qian said on Weibo, China's Twitter-like social media.

Chinese and Indian troops have been entangled in a standoff at the border after a clash near Pangong Tso lake in May last year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Black Clover episode 163 title revealed, preview shows Yami preparing to fight Dante

Biden to discuss relief package with business leaders at White House

My Hero Academia Chapter 301’s preview revealed, what new can happen next

Biden to discuss relief package with CEOs at Walmart, JPMorgan, others

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Thai businesses protest move to stop private vaccine imports

Thai tourism operators and hospitals said on Wednesday they planned to lodge a protest against a government move to curb private imports of COVID-19 vaccines, marking an apparent turnaround in policy by authorities. Prime Minister Prayuth C...

Czech Republic to wait for EMA approval before using Sputnik vaccine, PM says

Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis said on Wednesday that the country would wait for European Medicines Agency EMA approval before potentially using the Sputnik V anti-coronavirus vaccine produced by Russia.The comments marked a partial row-...

BRIEF-Oxford Says Clinical Trial Commenced This Week To Test If Drug Almitrine Can Help People Seriously Ill With COVID-19

Oxford University OXFORD UNIVERSITY SAYS DRUG TRIAL THAT COULD IMPROVE RESPIRATORY RECOVERY FROM COVID-19 NOW UNDERWAY OXFORD UNIVERSITY -CLINICAL TRIAL COMMENCED THIS WEEK TO TEST IF DRUG ALMITRINE CAN HELP PEOPLE SERIOUSLY ILL WITH COVI...

FOREX-Dollar at two-week lows, Swedish crown hits 1-month high vs euro

Dollar at two-week lows Sterling crosses 1.38 Swedish crown hits 1-month high vs. euro Graphic World FX rates httpstmsnrt.rs2RBWI5EBy Ritvik Carvalho Feb 10 - The dollar traded near two-week lows on Wednesday as demand for safe-haven ass...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021