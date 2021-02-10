Left Menu

U.S. Yemen envoy meets Saudi foreign minister in Riyadh - SPA

U.S. President Joe Biden last week named veteran U.S. diplomat Lenderking as a special envoy in a bid to step up American diplomacy to try to end the war which has created what the U.N. calls the world's largest humanitarian crisis.

U.S. special envoy for Yemen Timothy Lenderking met Saudi Arabia's Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud in Riyadh, Saudi state news agency SPA said on Wednesday. "Developments concerning Yemen were discussed, and joint efforts to support reaching a comprehensive political solution to the Yemen crisis were reviewed," the SPA report said.

Saudi Arabia's ambassador to Yemen was also at the meeting, it said. U.S. President Joe Biden last week named veteran U.S. diplomat Lenderking as a special envoy in a bid to step up American diplomacy to try to end the war which has created what the U.N. calls the world's largest humanitarian crisis.

Saudi Arabia leads a military coalition which intervened in Yemen in 2015, backing government forces fighting the Houthis. U.N. officials are trying to revive peace talks to end the war.

The new administration in Washington has also announced an end to its support for Saudi-led military operations in Yemen.

