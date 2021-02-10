Couple dies in Odisha after truck hits scooter

An elderly couple diedon Wednesday when a truck hit their scooter in Odisha's Jajpurdistrict, a police officer said.

The deceased were identified as Golak Chandra Sahoo(65) and his wife Kanaklata Sahoo (60), residents of Mahisaravillage, he said.

The couple was returning home on a scooter in theafternoon after meeting relatives in the Dankari area in thedistrict, when the truck hit their two-wheeler nearChadheidhara Chhak on NH-53 in Jenapur police station area.

Both of them suffered head injuries and died on thespot, the officer said.

The truck driver fled the scene, leaving behind hisvehicle, he said.

''We have registered a case, seized the two vehicles.

The truck driver fled the spot, and we are on the lookout forhim,'' the officer added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)