Farmers violence:Court asks police to upload on its website FIRs lodged at Nangloi PS

A court here has directed the Delhi police to upload on its website all the FIRs that were registered at the Nangloi police station in connection to the violence on Republic Day during farmers' tractor parade against the Centre's three new agri laws. Metropolitan Magistrate Abhinav Pandey said except where reasons have been communicated to the court, all the FIRs should be uploaded so that the representatives of the accused persons do not have to run from pillar to post.

The court, however, declined to supply arrest memo, remand order and remand application to the accused, saying no ground was made out to supply the documents to him at the stage of investigation and can only be supplied after cognisance of the charge sheet has been taken.

Regarding the FIRs, it said in order to plead effectively for bail before the court, the accused needs to know the substance of allegations against him, alongwith the prima facie basis for such allegations, and therefore, supply of copy of FIR to such an accused was a necessary element of natural justice and fair trial.

“Needless to state in all pertaining to the violence ensued in context of farmers agitation registered at PS Nangloi, except where any reasons have been communicated to this Court for not doing the same, the guidelines as laid down by High Court of Delhi shall be adhered to, and the FIRs shall be uploaded on the website of the Delhi Police, so that the representatives of the accused persons don't have to run from pillar to post to obtain a copy of the same, so as to enable them to make an effective representation for availing their legal remedies in the Court,'' the court said in its order passed on February 9.

It directed the concerned DCP to file a compliance report along with the reasons for delay on February 11.

The court's directions came during hearing of a plea by Deepak, who was arrested in a case related to the violence, claiming he has not yet received a copy of the FIR.

The plea, filed through advocate Aadil Singh Bopari, claimed the accused has not yet received a copy of the FIR and other documents relating to his arrest and remand in order to enable him to pursue his legal remedies in accordance with the law.

The court directed the concerned SHO and DCP to file explanation or clarification as to whether the FIR, in which Deepak was arrested, has been uploaded on the website along with details of date and time of uploading it.

It added that if the FIR has already been uploaded in time, the accused should be in a position to download it.

Thousands of farmers protesting the Centre's new agriculture laws had clashed with the police during their tractor parade on January 26. Over 500 security personnel were injured and one protestor died.

