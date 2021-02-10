Left Menu

Farmers to intensify protests against fam laws, announces nationwide 'Rail Roko' on Feb 18

Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM), the farmers' union spearheading the ongoing agitation against the farm laws said it will further intensify the protest in the coming days.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-02-2021 23:09 IST | Created: 10-02-2021 23:09 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM), the farmers' union spearheading the ongoing agitation against the farm laws said it will further intensify the protest in the coming days. SKM, a joint front of various farmer organizations has announced to organise 'Rail Roko' across India from 12 pm to 4 pm on February 18. As part of the agitation, the protesting farmers have decided to free all road toll plazas in Rajasthan starting February 12.

From February 12, all road toll plazas in Rajasthan will be made toll free. On February 14, candle march, 'mashaal juloos' and other programs will be organized across the country remembering the sacrifice of martyred soldiers in the Pulwama attack, Dr Darshan Pal, spokesperson for Samyukta Kisan Morcha said. On February 16, the farmers will show solidarity throughout the country on the birth anniversary of farmer leader Sir Chhoturam, he said.

Emphasising the need to work towards self-reliance of farmers, Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Lok Sabha said that the new farm laws have been brought to ease difficulties in agriculture and called upon protesting farmers to resume talks with the government over their demands. "We are working for the country. I once again urge farmers to come for talks and resolve the issues," the Prime Minister said to the debate in Lok Sabha on the motion of thanks on the President's Address

Farmers have been protesting on the borders of Delhi since November 26 against new farm laws. Several rounds of talks have been held with farmers over their demand for the repeal of three new laws. (ANI)

