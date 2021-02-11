U.S. condemns Houthi attack on Saudi airport -State Dept

The U.S. State Department condemned the attack carried out by Yemen's Houthi movement on Saudi Arabia's Abha airport on Wednesday, the State Department spokesman said, urging the Houthis to halt "aggressive acts."

"We again urge the Houthis to immediately stop these aggressive acts," State Department Spokesman Ned Price told reporters.

