U.S. condemns Houthi attack on Saudi airport -State Dept

U.S. condemns Houthi attack on Saudi airport -State DeptReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 11-02-2021 00:21 IST | Created: 11-02-2021 00:21 IST
The U.S. State Department condemned the attack carried out by Yemen's Houthi movement on Saudi Arabia's Abha airport on Wednesday, the State Department spokesman said, urging the Houthis to halt "aggressive acts."
"We again urge the Houthis to immediately stop these aggressive acts," State Department Spokesman Ned Price told reporters.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Yemen
- The U.S. State Department
- State Department
- Ned Price
- Houthis
- Saudi Arabia's
ALSO READ
EXCLUSIVE-U.N. report accuses Yemen government of money-laundering, Houthis of taking state revenue
Yemen 'Arab Spring' unity torn asunder by hunger and war
Yemen's central bank dismisses UN corruption allegations
Blinken says taking close look at designation of Yemen's Houthi movement
Blinken says taking close look at designation of Yemen's Houthi movement