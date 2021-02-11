Left Menu

Biden administration asks U.S. Supreme Court to uphold Obamacare law

President Joe Biden's administration on Wednesday told the U.S. Supreme Court that the Obamacare healthcare law should be upheld, reversing the position taken by the government under his Republican predecessor Donald Trump. The court in November held oral arguments in a bid by Republican-governed states to invalidate the Affordable Care Act, as the 2010 law is formally known.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 11-02-2021 02:21 IST | Created: 11-02-2021 02:08 IST
Biden administration asks U.S. Supreme Court to uphold Obamacare law
President Joe Biden's administration on Wednesday told the U.S. Supreme Court that the Obamacare healthcare law should be upheld, reversing the position taken by the government under his Republican predecessor Donald Trump.

The court in November held oral arguments in a bid by Republican-governed states to invalidate the Affordable Care Act, as the 2010 law is formally known. Trump's administration had sided with the states challenging Obamacare. A ruling is due by the end of June. Biden's administration notified the court of the government's new position in a letter filed by Deputy Solicitor General Edwin Kneedler.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

