Left Menu

Ghislaine Maxwell cannot compel Epstein accuser to divulge settlement payment -U.S. judge

A woman who claims she was sexually abused by Jeffrey Epstein and is expected to testify against Ghislaine Maxwell at her criminal trial need not disclose how much she is being compensated to resolve claims against Epstein's estate, a U.S. judge ruled on Wednesday. U.S. District Judge Lorna Schofield in Manhattan ruled in favor of Annie Farmer, who like many Epstein accusers sought to dismiss her lawsuit against the late financier's estate in order to obtain a confidential settlement from a victims' compensation program.

Reuters | Updated: 11-02-2021 03:41 IST | Created: 11-02-2021 03:41 IST
Ghislaine Maxwell cannot compel Epstein accuser to divulge settlement payment -U.S. judge

A woman who claims she was sexually abused by Jeffrey Epstein and is expected to testify against Ghislaine Maxwell at her criminal trial need not disclose how much she is being compensated to resolve claims against Epstein's estate, a U.S. judge ruled on Wednesday.

U.S. District Judge Lorna Schofield in Manhattan ruled in favor of Annie Farmer, who like many Epstein accusers sought to dismiss her lawsuit against the late financier's estate in order to obtain a confidential settlement from a victims' compensation program. Maxwell's lawyers objected to a dismissal, saying a big settlement would give Farmer a motive to lie, and that the British socialite needed the dollar amount to properly cross-examine her if she testified.

But the judge said a dismissal would not unduly prejudice Maxwell. "If she wants information to use in the court of public opinion she must get it elsewhere," Schofield wrote. "Similarly, if she wants information to use in her defense in the criminal case, then she should try to obtain the information using the procedures available in that case."

Maxwell's lawyer did not immediately respond to requests for comment. A lawyer for Farmer did not immediately respond to similar requests. She has accused Maxwell of meritless "victim-blaming," and said Farmer intended to testify truthfully in any future proceedings.

Maxwell, 59, is being held at a federal jail in Brooklyn after pleading not guilty to helping Epstein recruit and groom three underage girls for sex from 1994 to 1997. Farmer has said she was 16 when Epstein abused her, and is one of the alleged victims discussed in Maxwell's criminal complaint.

Epstein killed himself in a Manhattan jail in August 2019 while awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 138: Release possible in March, Rumbling can be restarted

BRIEF-Tiktok Sale To Oracle, Walmart Is Shelved As Biden Reviews Security - WSJ

Google announces general availability of security groups for Workspace customers

U.S. users most popular targets for email attackers: Google study

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Parental warnings, harrowing footage: Takeaways from Trump's impeachment trial

The U.S. Senates impeachment trial gathered steam on Wednesday, with Democratic lawmakers laying out their evidence that former President Donald Trump incited an insurrection by exhorting thousands of supporters to march on the Capitol last...

Soccer-Pessina sends Atalanta into Cup final, knocks out holders Napoli

Matteo Pessina scored twice as Atalanta knocked holders Napoli out of the Coppa Italia with a 3-1 victory on Wednesday to set up a final against Juventus.A goalless draw in the first leg of the semi-final left the tie on a knife edge, but t...

Ghislaine Maxwell cannot compel Epstein accuser to divulge settlement payment -U.S. judge

A woman who claims she was sexually abused by Jeffrey Epstein and is expected to testify against Ghislaine Maxwell at her criminal trial need not disclose how much she is being compensated to resolve claims against Epsteins estate, a U.S. j...

US STOCKS-Wall Street rally pauses as big tech loses steam

The SP 500 and the Nasdaq edged slightly lower on Wednesday as big tech stocks slid amid an ongoing rotation of portfolio holdings that gave a boost to energy shares and kept the overall market near record highs. Stocks shrugged off remarks...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021