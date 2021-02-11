U.S., Japanese officials discuss 'increased Chinese assertiveness'Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 11-02-2021 04:41 IST | Created: 11-02-2021 04:41 IST
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke with Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi on Wednesday, and the two expressed concern about "increased Chinese assertiveness" around the Senkaku islands, State Department spokesman Ned Price said in a statement.
In the East China Sea, China claims a group of uninhabited Japanese-administered islets, called the Senkaku in Japan and Diaoyu in China. The dispute has plagued bilateral relations for years.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Dry ice, containers and overworked doctors: the hurdles for Japan's vaccine roll-out
China reports 75 new mainland COVID-19 cases vs 82 a day earlier
Philippine province cancels award for China Communications' $10 bln airport project
China reports lowest daily rise in COVID-19 cases in more than 2 weeks
Philippine province cancels award for China Communications' $10 bln airport project