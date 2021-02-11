Left Menu

'Yamraj' gets vaccinated for COVID-19, spreads awareness

To spread the message among the frontline workers to take the COVID-19 jab without hesitation, a police constable dressed up as 'Yamraj', the God of death, on Wednesday got himself vaccinated at a government hospital in Madhya Pradesh's Indore.

ANI | Indore (Madhya Pradesh) | Updated: 11-02-2021 13:39 IST | Created: 11-02-2021 13:21 IST
'Yamraj' gets vaccinated for COVID-19, spreads awareness
Police Constable Jawahar Singh gets himself vaccinated dressed up as 'Yamraj' to spread the message among the frontline workers to take the COVID-19 vaccine. (Photo/ ANI). Image Credit: ANI

To spread the message among the frontline workers to take the COVID-19 jab without hesitation, a police constable dressed up as 'Yamraj', the God of death, on Wednesday got himself vaccinated at a government hospital in Madhya Pradesh's Indore. Police constable Jawahar Singh, dressed in black with golden headgear, spread the message that people should not fear the COVID-19 and every frontline worker should take the COVID-19 vaccine when their turn comes.

This is not the first time Singh has donned the attire of 'Yamraj' to spread awareness. Earlier, the Indore cop dressed up as Yamraj to appeal to people to stay indoors and made them aware of the dangers of stepping out of homes during the lockdown last year.

The Inspector-General of Indore Zone, Harinarayanachari Mishra yesterday informed that the police officials in Indore are being administered the vaccine shot now. "The priority is being given to the officials and staffs who are above 50 years of age," Mishra said adding that top officials of the police will be vaccinated on Thursday.

There are 1,951 active cases in Madhya Pradesh while a total of 2,51,121 patients have recovered from the disease till now, informed the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Thursday. "With two people succumbing to the virus in the last 24-hours, the cumulative death toll of the state rises to 3,827," the ministry informed.

As many as 70,17,114 healthcare and frontline workers have been vaccinated against COVID-19 across India till now.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 138: Release possible in March, Rumbling can be restarted

BRIEF-Tiktok Sale To Oracle, Walmart Is Shelved As Biden Reviews Security - WSJ

U.S. users most popular targets for email attackers: Google study

Google announces general availability of security groups for Workspace customers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Africa CDC says in talks with Johnson & Johnson on supply of more vaccines

The African Unions disease control body is in discussions with Johnson Johnson for the supply of more COVID-19 vaccine doses, its director John Nkengasong said on Thursday.Nkengasong added that the body was not expecting a delay to vaccina...

SP leader demands repeal of farm laws, guarantee on MSP in Rajya Sabha

SP leader Vishambhar Prasad Nishad on Thursday demanded a repeal of three contentious farm laws and pitched for a new law to make minimum support price MSP mandatory for the procurement of agriculture produce.Farmers are protesting against ...

Tokyo 2020's Mori to quit, sources say, as he vows to end controversy

The president of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics organising committee, Yoshiro Mori, will resign over a sexist remark that sparked an outcry, two sources said on Thursday, while the former prime minister said he could not let the controversy drag o...

UPDATE 7-Tokyo 2020's Mori to quit, sources say, as he vows to end controversy

The president of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics organising committee, Yoshiro Mori, will resign over a sexist remark that sparked an outcry, two sources said on Thursday, while the former prime minister said he could not let the controversy drag o...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021