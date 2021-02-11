Nirmala Sitharaman to reply on Union Budget discussion in RS tomorrow

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will reply to the discussion on Union Budget in Rajya Sabha tomorrow. The Finance Minister presented the Union Budget for the financial year 2021-22 in Lok Sabha on February 1.

Presenting the first-ever digital Union Budget, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman earlier this month had said that India's fight against COVID-19 continues into 2021. The first part of the budget session will conclude on February 13. The Parliament will again meet on March 8 and the budget session will conclude on April 8. (ANI)

