Instagram bans Robert F. Kennedy Jr. over COVID-19 vaccine misinformation - WSJ

Photosharing platform Instagram, owned by Facebook Inc, has removed the account of vaccine skeptic Robert F. Kennedy Jr. for posting misleading information about COVID-19, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday. Kennedy, the nephew of late President John F. Kennedy, and his representatives could not immediately be reached for a comment. Facebook and Instagram did not respond to a request for comment.

The company permanently removed the account "for repeatedly sharing debunked claims about the coronavirus or vaccines," the Journal said citing an Instagram spokeswoman. https://on.wsj.com/2OvqzQN Kennedy, a lawyer and environmentalist, is the son of the late former U.S. Senator, U.S. Attorney General and presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy.

