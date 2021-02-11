'Why govt letting go of our territory?' asks Rahul Gandhi after India, China agree to disengage in Pangong Lake areas

Responding to the speech of the Union Minister Rajnath Singh on India-China disengagement in Rajya Sabha today, the Congress leader Rahul Gandhi alleged that the union government is 'insulting' the sacrifice of the jawans. Taking to Twitter, Gandhi said that there will be 'no peace and tranquility' if 'status quo ante' is not restored on the India-China border at LAC (Line of Actual Control).

"No status quo ante = No peace and tranquility. Why is GOI insulting the sacrifice of our jawans and letting go of our territory," the Congress leader tweeted. This comes as Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday told the Rajya Sabha that both Indian and China have reached an agreement for disengagement on the north and south bank of Pangong Lake in eastern Ladakh.

"In a major development in the 10-month long military standoff on the LAC in Eastern Ladakh, India and China have reached an agreement to disengage their troops from the northern and southern banks of the contentious Pangong lake where the Chinese troops would move back to the east of the Finger 8 while the Indian side would go to its Dhan Singh Thapa post near Finger 3," said Singh while asserting that the country has not "conceded" anything in the process. After announcing the disengagement agreement on the north and west bank of Pangong Lake, Singh said that Beijing will keep its troops to the east of Finger 8 at the north of the bank of Pangong Lake, while India will keep its troops at its permanent base near Finger 3.

The two countries have been engaged in a stand-off along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) since April-May last year. While China began amassing massive military strength along the LAC, India responded with a befitting build-up. (ANI)

