New Delhi, Feb 11 (PTI) These are the top stories from the northern region at 4.30 pm.

These are the top stories from the northern region at 4.30 pm.

DEL35 UKD-FLOOD-2NDLD RESCUE Uttarakhand operation on pause, rising water level hampers rescue workers Tapovan (U'khand)/New Delhi: The water level in the Dhauliganga river surged again on Thursday, forcing rescue workers to suspend efforts to reach the over 30 people trapped in the Tapovan hydel project tunnel after the flash flood four days ago.

DEL29 UKD-FLOOD-SURGE Surge in water level of Dhauli Ganga, rescue work at Tapovan tunnel halted temporarily Tapovan (U'khand): The water level in the Dhauli Ganga river surged on Thursday, leading to temporary suspension of rescue work at the tunnel in Tapovan where 25-35 people are trapped for over four days since the glacier disaster.

DES18 RJ-LD ASSEMBLY UPROAR Rajasthan Assembly proceedings adjourned twice amid uproar by BJP members Jaipur: The Opposition BJP on Thursday created an uproar in the Rajasthan Assembly over the issue of attack on an RSS worker in Kota, leading to adjournment of house proceedings twice.

DES17 UP-PRIYANKA Priyanka takes holy dip in Sangam on Mauni Amavasya, performs puja Lucknow: Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Thursday took a holy dip at the Sangam in Allahabad on Mauni Amavasya and performed a puja.

DES4 UP-FARMERS-FIR Aligarh farmers' meeting:RLD leader Jayant Chaudhry, 5000 others booked Aligarh (UP): The Uttar Pradesh Police has booked RLD leader Jayant Chaudhary and over 5000 others who attended a major farmers' meeting in Aligarh district two days ago under the Epidemic Diseases Act for allegedly violating COVID-19 protocols.

DES12 UP-BJP-MLA-MP UP: BJP MLA accuses party MP Virendra Mast's kin of involvement in land grabbing Ballia (UP): A BJP MLA here trained his guns on the party’s former Kisan Morcha chief and MP Virendra Singh Mast, accusing his family of involvement in land grabbing.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)