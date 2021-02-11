Left Menu

UP: Two held with morphine worth around Rs 1 crore

PTI | Barabanki | Updated: 11-02-2021 17:13 IST | Created: 11-02-2021 17:13 IST
Police arrested two people from a forest area here with morphine worth around Rs 1 crore in the international market, an official said on Thursday.

Raees and Mufid were arrested on Wednesday with 912 gm of morphine worth about Rs 1 crore in the international market from the Obri forest, Superintendent of Police Yamuna Prasad said. They have been booked under the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, he said. The accused during interrogation confessed that they used to sell the narcotics substance in Lucknow, Gonda and Bahraich, police said.

