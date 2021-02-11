Four held for armed extortion posing as Maoists in Telangana

Four held for armed extortion posing as Maoists in TelanganaPTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 11-02-2021 20:07 IST | Created: 11-02-2021 20:07 IST
Hyderabad, Feb 11 (PTI): Four people werearrested onThursday for allegedly indulging in armed extortion by posingas Maoists in Bhadradri-Kothagudem district in Telangana,police said.
Two of them were caught during a vehicle check and a fakepistol was recovered. During their questioning, the two menrevealed they were working as a four-member team posing asMaoists and extorted money from businessmen and others, policesaid.
They had allegedly extorted around Rs seven lakh over thelast three months, Assistant Superintendent of PoliceShabarish P said.
