Left Menu

R'than woman loses Rs 12 lakh in horse-trading, told she was buying one owned by Salman Khan

A Rajasthan woman here claims to have been duped of Rs 12 lakh by three fraudsters who offered to sell her a horse owned by actor Salman Khan.She gave them the money -- Rs 11 lakh in cash and the rest through a cheque -- but was delivered no horse, according to the complaint she made to police.The woman also approached court seeking a fair and impartial investigation.The Rajasthan High Court Thursday disposed of her petition.

PTI | Jodhpur | Updated: 11-02-2021 21:43 IST | Created: 11-02-2021 21:43 IST
R'than woman loses Rs 12 lakh in horse-trading, told she was buying one owned by Salman Khan

A Rajasthan woman here claims to have been duped of Rs 12 lakh by three fraudsters who offered to sell her a horse owned by actor Salman Khan.

She gave them the money -- Rs 11 lakh in cash and the rest through a cheque -- but was delivered no horse, according to the complaint she made to police.

The woman also approached court seeking a ''fair and impartial'' investigation.

The Rajasthan High Court Thursday disposed of her petition. It asked her to submit her case to the concerned deputy commissioner of police, with a direction to him to decide strictly in accordance with law.

Salman Khan is reputed to be a horse-lover and in the past has posted pictures indicating this on social media.

Nirbhay Singh, Rajpreet and another person also allegedly showed Santosh Bhati a picture of the actor with a horse at his farmhouse and told her that this horse was available for sale, the petitioner's counsel P D Dave said, referring to her complaint.

The suspects convinced Bhati that they are known to the actor and have sold some of his horses earlier. They told her that Khan wanted to sell the horse and she will be able to rack up huge profit by selling the horse after purchasing, according to Dave.

Bhati accepted the deal and handed them Rs 12 lakh as the price of the horse, but when they did not hand her the delivery, she filed a complaint with the police last August, he said.

After no action was allegedly taken on her complaint, the woman moved a petition at the high court in Jodhpur seeking direction to the police to conduct a fair and expedited investigation into the matter.

During the hearing, Additional Advocate General Farzand Ali argued before the single-judge bench that the police were already conducting a fair investigation and if any material was brought on record by the petitioner, it would be considered strictly in accordance with the law before completion of the investigation.

Justice P S Bhati disposed of the petition with direction to the petitioner to submit a representation with the concerned deputy commissioner of police who would decide it in accordance with the law. PTI CORR ASHHMB

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 138: Release possible in March, Rumbling can be restarted

Avatar 2 updates: Jon Landau releases interesting snap, Kate Winslet extols James Cameron

BRIEF-Tiktok Sale To Oracle, Walmart Is Shelved As Biden Reviews Security - WSJ

U.S. users most popular targets for email attackers: Google study

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Along with Harbhajan and Kedar, Maxwell, Smith in top bracket for IPL auction

Senior spinner Harbhajan Singh and middle-order batsman Kedar Jadhav, along with Australians Steve Smith and Glenn Maxwell, have been bracketed in the Rs 2 crore highest base price category for the upcoming IPL auction in Chennai on Februar...

India warns U.S. social media firms after dispute with Twitter

Indian technology minister Ravi Shankar Prasad warned U.S. social media firms on Thursday to abide by the countrys laws, a day after a face-off between Prime Minister Narendra Modis administration and Twitter over content regulation. Speaki...

U.S. sanctions raise costs for Venezuela firms, business leader says

U.S. sanctions against the government of President Nicolas Maduro are raising the cost of doing business for firms in Venezuela that are already struggling under decades of misguided socialist policies, the head of the countrys main busines...

Partey to miss clash against Leeds United, confirms Arsenal

Arsenal on Thursday announced that Thomas Partey will miss the clubs upcoming clash against Leeds United. Partey sustained an injury during Arsenals Premier League game against Aston Villa on Saturday.The club said Partey will continue to b...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021