COVID-19 vaccination drive launched at Southern Naval Command

The COVID-19 vaccination drivecommenced for frontline defence personnel at the SouthernNaval Command here on Thursday.

In accordance with the Centre's guidelines forinoculation of frontline defense personnel, the SouthernNaval Command Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief Vice AdmiralAnil Kumar Chawla launched the drive at naval hospital INHSSanjivani here, a Defence release said.

The Admiral along with the Commanding Officers ofSouthern Naval Command frontline Ships and air squadrons wereamong the first to be vaccinated, it said.

In the coming days, the campaign will be accelerated tocover all frontline personnel, the release added.

