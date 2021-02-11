IFSC notifies framework for enabling ancillary services

The International Financial Services Centres Authority (IFSCA) on Thursday notified a framework for enabling ancillary services.

It was done considering the importance of professional and other service providers for the development of financial products, financial services and financial institutions in the IFSC.

The framework would be applicable to ancillary service providers engaged in any one or more of the activities including legal, compliance and secretarial; auditing, accounting, bookkeeping and taxation services; and professional and management consulting services, IFSCA said in a statement.

